Two major themes emerged from the Throne Speech in Victoria.

The provincial government has made affordable housing and childcare availability priorities moving forward and the New Democrats have set up a website that gives parents a chance to view inspection reports for daycare facilities all over the province and in the Cowichan Valley.

North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says these inspections reports are great for parents, but only if there is enough space to be selective about where to send children for care.

Lefebure says he’s thrilled that the provincial government is making childcare spaces a priority moving forward.

As part of this focus, the provincial government is providing inspection reports online, so families can research facilities that would meet their daycare needs.

More information is available at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/family-social-supports/caring-for-young-children/child-care/how-to-choose-quality-day-care