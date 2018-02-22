A pop-up event is coming to the Cowichan Aquatic Centre February 22.

Following North Cowichan’s public ideas fair, this meeting is meant to provide local residents with a chance to throw in their two cents with regard to the vision of the Bell McKinnon Local Area Plan.

On January 31, there was a public ideas fair at the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre and Community Planner at North Cowichan, Chris Hutton says getting feedback from the community is an important step in the process.

Hutton says these pop-up events are going to help guide a framework that’s in line with the OCP.

Thursday’s pop-up event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cowichan Aquatic Centre and the next one is scheduled to run at the Duncan Farmer’s Market on Saturday from 10 until 2 p.m.