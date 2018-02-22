The provincial government is moving forward with the consultation process around the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion.

There are four areas of concern including taking a look at spill response times and response plans.

However, Premier John Horgan says the fifth issue, B.C.’s right to protect the coast from bitumen spills that sparked the whole dispute, resulted in Alberta’s boycott of our wines, is heading to court.

Alberta Premier, Rachel Notley has announced that her government’s boycott of B.C. wine sales is being dropped.

That announcement came on the heels of Horgan’s announcement that B.C. is heading to court over the Kinder Morgan pipeline disagreement.

Horgan says it’s not fair that one province and the federal government can force their will on B.C.