Habitat for Humanity is poised to construct a duplex in the Cowichan Valley for a pair of low income working families.

The home will be on Cowichan Lake Road.

Rob Hallam, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Mid Vancouver Island says the Re-store in Duncan that’s opening this week helps enable that…..

The store, in downtown Duncan in the old Griffiths Home Plumbing Centre, will have its grand opening this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

If you are not familiar with the organization, with help from volunteers and Habitat homeowners, a home is constructed for a chosen low income working family.

That family does not have to come up with a downpayment for the home, but must volunteer 500 hours of their time on Habitat projects and they’ll get an interest free mortgage with payments that match their income.

Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island has completed 20 builds over the 18 years it’s been operating with most of those being in Nanaimo.