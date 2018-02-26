One Cowichan is wanting some input from residents on what the extent of our involvement can be with regards to the Kinder Morgan pipeline.
To that end, spokesperson, Rosalie Sawrie the organization is hosting a strategy session to explore what tactics are available to us in the Valley…..
Sawrie says the pipeline expansion project would almost triple the transport of diluted bitumen from 300,000 to 890,000 barrels per day.
That’s expected to increase tanker traffic passing from Vancouver along the Gulf Islands through Victoria out to the open ocean from around 60 to 400 vessels each year.
The strategy meeting goes at the Clements Centre Cafeteria from 6:30 to 9 tonight (Mon, Feb 26).