The Town of Ladysmith is considering expanding the area where coach houses are allowed.

They are already permitted in and around downtown Ladysmith.

A coach house, also known as carriage house or garden suite, is a detached small home usually built in the rear yard of a single-family residential lot.

To get a feel for what residents think about the concept, whether or not they would want to have one on their property, or would be concerned if their neighbours were to construct one, a community open house will be held tonight (Thurs).

It’s from 5 to 7 at the Jameson Community Centre and it will help guide Council going forward.

Issues with increased density, like coach houses often include a concern about a lack on on-street parking in neighbourhoods.