Officials have determined a virus is responsible for the deaths of numerous rabbits on the VIU Nanaimo campus and in the Rotary Bowl area of the Harbour City.

Helen Schwantje, provincial wildlife veterinarian says the virus causes haemorrhagic disease in rabbits and is extremely infectious and lethal.

However, she says the virus is species specific and will not affect people or any other animals, including dogs or cats…..

Schwantje says rabbit owners in Nanaimo need to be extra careful and are also being asked not to release their rabbit into the bunny population.

It is the third confirmed diagnosis of the virus in Canada, and the first in British Columbia.