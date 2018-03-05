Seven speakers for seven minutes each and you will leave the venue with a whole new outlook on a variety of topics.

That’s what the Walrus Talks are all about and they are coming to the Malaspina Theatre on VIU’s Nanaimo campus on March 13th.

David Leonard, speaking for the Walrus Foundation says the theme for the evening will be leadership and speakers will leave you motivated and inspired ……..

Tickets are 15 dollars or 10 dollars for students and seniors and can be purchased at The Walrus Talks Leadership.