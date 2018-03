The preliminary inquiry into the case of Kehar Garry Sanga will continue today (Tues, Mar 6) in a Duncan courtroom.

The 53 year old man is facing a number of charges, including assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement after a woman alleged she was held and beaten over a three day period last April at property on Stamps Road.

A preliminary inquiry determines whether or not there is enough evidence in a case to move to a trial.