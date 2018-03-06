A Washington Senator says the ban on ocean-based Atlantic salmon farms will be more effective if B.C. follows suit.

Washington State senators voted to ban Atlantic salmon farming in state waters and that means once the leases run out in 2025 there will no longer be commercial net aquaculture for Atlantic salmon in state waters.

Stan Proboszcz, Science Advisor for the Watershed Watch Salmon Society says B.C. is now alone on the west coast when it comes to open net salmon farming and it should follow suit……