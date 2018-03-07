The Cowichan Valley Slo-Pitch Association’s ruling on whether protective equipment should be mandatory will have to wait.

At the last meeting, the coaches of the respective teams indicated that they needed to get the input of their players before deciding on whether batting helmets and back-catcher equipment will be mandatory this upcoming season.

Last August, a 32-year-old man, playing in a softball tournament in Comox, was hit in the head with a ball and later died.

The governing body of the local league, National Slo-Pitch Athletics, has ruled that this equipment isn’t mandatory, but ‘strongly recommended.’

The next meeting is set for March 18.