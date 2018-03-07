The BC SPCA say a dog seized from a Duncan property is one of the worst cases of animal abuse they have ever seen.

The dog was found emaciated, chained on a tether just a few inches long, standing in a pile of mud and feces on February 16th.

Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA says the dog was wearing a collar that was deeply embedded into his neck and had a massive infection.

She says his head was swollen to two to three times its normal size and constables had to use bolt cutters to free the dog and rushed him to an emergency veterinary clinic.

She says despite emergency treatment and around-the-clock care, the dog succumbed to his critical condition two days later.

Moriarty says this case was really difficult……

The couple, who are facing two counts of animal cruelty, if convicted could face a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals.