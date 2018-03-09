Businesses in Chemainus are raising a stink about the odours coming from the Coast Environmental composting facility.

To that end, North Cowichan has sent a letter to the Ministry of Environment requesting amendments to the Organic Matter Recycling Regulation (O.M.R.R.).

The changes would require commercial composting material, products, or substances to be stored and managed in a way that significantly reduces the odours residents face in communities surrounding waste management facilities.

North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says the province is looking into the odour issue and ways of improving the process of reducing them.

Lefebure adds that Organic Matter Recycling Regulation permits are based on process.

Coast Environmental is subject to these O.M.R.R. permits because the facility processes more than five thousand tonnes of compost annually.

There is no timeline for when the province will get back to the municipality with a decision.