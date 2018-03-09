The Nanaimo Ladysmith School District has chosen their next Superintendent and CEO.

John Blain is retiring this August.

Board Chair Steve Rae says they didn’t have to look far.

Scott Saywell, currently the district’s Assistant Superintendent for secondary programs, will be replacing Blain.

Rae says the change in leadership won’t mean any change in direction for the District…..

Saywell holds a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from San Diego State University, and Bachelors of Education and Science from Mount Allison University.

He has taught in schools in Nova Scotia as well as the Nanaimo Ladysmith School District, has held Vice-Principal positions at Northfield/Northbrook and Ladysmith secondary schools, and was a District Principal of Learning Alternatives.