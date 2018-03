The people behind the Cowichan Women’s Football League are looking at adding a couple of new divisions.

Chris Mann says they want to add a girls 12 to 13 and 14 to 15 division…..

Mann says it’s a non contact sport…..

If you are interested, all you have to do is show up tonight at McAdam Park at 6.

Bring cleats, if you have them, and dress for the weather.

There’s no charge.

The season runs from April to the end of June.