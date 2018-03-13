That petition, calling on the Crown to insist on the maximum penalty for the Duncan couple facing animal cruelty charges, is now around the 50,000 name mark.

Cowichan/Langford MP Alistair McGregor says his office has been flooded with calls as well from people who want the Federal Government to implement tougher animal cruelty legislation.

McGregor says New Democrats have led a charge over the years in an effort to strengthen regulations and penalties for animal abuse to no avail.

And, he says in 2016, the House of Commons had the opportunity to make real progress on the issue when a Liberal Private Member’s Bill was introduced but the Liberal and Conservative parties overwhelmingly voted to defeat the Bill…..

The subject of the conversation is a dog, dubbed Teddy, whom the BC SPCA found in deplorable conditions in the Duncan region.

The dog died two days after it was seized.