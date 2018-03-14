The Black Tie Awards come to Brentwood College School on April 7, where eight businesses will win prestigious awards.

Sonja Nagel is the Executive Director of the Duncan-Cowichan Chamber of Commerce and she says winning a Black Tie Award is special, but so is being named a finalist.

About 150 nominations were submitted, that number was reduced to 24 finalists and both the nominators and the finalists are interviewed by a roundtable panel before the awards gala.

Nagel says the categories vary greatly.

The Black Tie Award categories are Customer Service, Volunteer of the Year, Green Business, Young Entrepreneur, Art in Business, Business Achievement, Employee and Business Achievement for operations with one to ten employees and those with eleven or more.