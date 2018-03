It’s a dangerous job, but somebody’s got to do it.

The Warmland Sharps is a team of people who donate their time by picking up used needles.

The North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. is partnering with the Warmland Sharps and Constable, Pam Bolton says the group puts their well-being on the line to make the community safer.

The Warmland Sharps was created in July of last year and you are asked to call 250-732-3330 if you see any used needles that need to be picked up.