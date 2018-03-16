Move over Sunfest, Laketown Ranch has a new festival series coming to the Cowichan Valley.

The Laketown Shakedowns come to the area over the May Long Weekend, the Lake Days Weekend, and on Labour Day weekend.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager at Laketown, Erin Richards says the locals will come to this event, but attracting people from all over the island, including Victoria is a focus in the lead-up to the first event.

The venue, synonymous with Sunfest, will showcase musical acts from all over B.C.

Richards says the first ‘shakedown’ features two genres of music in particular.

Early bird tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. on March 16 at http://laketownranch.com/shakedown/

Shakedown Schedule:

May 18-20, 2018

June 8-9, 2018

August 31-September 2, 2018

May Long Weekend Line-up:

Current Swell – Jon and Roy

Neon Steve – Carmanah

Towers and Trees – Astrocolor – Murge – Sam Weber – Mt. Doyle

Lovecoast – Fintan O’Brien – Stel

D.J. Boitano featuring Dave Zellinsky

Maverick Cinema – G.I. Blunt – Matt Rose

Andrew Allsgood – Lito Ford