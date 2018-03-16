The MLA for Nanaimo/North Cowichan says the setback for the affordable housing project in the Harbour City is unfortunate.

Doug Routley says it’s the kind of thing that can happen when there’s a lack of information.

Routley says projects like it will make the neighbourhood better and, for people who say that’s easy for you to say – you don’t live near one, he says he does……

He says the same thing can be said for the facility that was built in the north end of Nanaimo.

He says there was a similar reaction, a lot of fear and anger, but the experience has been positive.