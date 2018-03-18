The Plug in BC program is expanding with three new rebates thanks to one point 85 million dollars from the province’s Clean Energy Vehicle Program.

Charlotte Argue says the program offers rebates to help offset the purchase and installation of electric vehicle charging equipment in single-family homes, duplexes and multi-unit residential buildings and, for the first time, in workplaces……

A rebate for single-family homes and duplexes covers 75 per cent of the costs, up to 750 dollars, for the purchase and installation of a Level 2 charging station for residential use. The multi-unit residential building rebate is up to 4,000 dollars and the rebate for workplaces, which will cover about 50 per cent of the cost of installation, is also 4,000 dollars.

It costs EV drivers about 5 dollars to fully charge the average electric car.