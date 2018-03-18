The Nanaimo/North Cowichan M.L.A. says the province is doing what it can to fight for Catalyst.

That’s after the U.S. Department of Commerce announced it will impose a 22 per cent anti-dumping duty deposit on the company’s exports of some of its paper products.

Doug Routley says the province is working with Catalyst to secure some federal government loans the company can tap into if necessary.

Routley says the province has also offered to support Catalyst if it needs to tap into $850 million dollars the federal government has set aside to help the industry in this type of trade predicament.

Routley says the company is extremely important to B.C.’s economy.

With the duties included, it will cost Catalyst 28 per cent more to export Canadian newsprint to the United States.

The Crofton mill employs more than 570 people, while Catalyst’s Powell River mill has almost 450 workers.