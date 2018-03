Public Works crews in the City of Duncan are conducting water flushing work starting tomorrow and the project runs through May 18.

Some users of the Duncan water system may notice the taste of chlorine and some discolouration of their water during these two months.

Users are advised to run their cold water tap a little longer than normal, so the dirty water runs clean.

Call the Public Works DepartmentĀ at 250-746-5321 or visit duncan.ca for more information.