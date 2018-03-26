Banning the use of single use plastic shopping bags wouldn’t be that life altering.
That’s according to Denis Hughes, a biologist who lives in the Yellowpoint area.
Hughes and others have been attending the various council meetings to press for the bag ban, specifically in Nanaimo and Ladysmith, but presenting in the Cowichan Valley is also on his list.
Hughes says, he’s not asking people to quit using plastic bags, period, he’s only asking people to stop using the single use plastic shopping bag…..
In Nanaimo, where, Hughes says, 45,000 shopping bags are handed out every day, council unanimously endorsed the ban, but were going to flesh out some legal implications first.
That was three months ago.
In the Town of Ladysmith, where 5,000 shopping bags are handed out evry day, council also voted for the ban but wanted to discuss the issue with local business organizations before proceeding.