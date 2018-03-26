The B.C. Green Party is hoping to drag the NDP government into the 21st century.

That’s when it comes to going after the LNG market prospects in the province.

Cowichan Valley MLA, Sonia Furstenau says the Confidence and Supply Agreement, the Party has with the NDP, promises to support the Horgan government when it comes to the budget and throne speech, but that’s where that support ends……

Furstenau says an LNG facility, subsidized by taxpayers, is not the direction the province should be going and the industry will make it impossible to meet reduced greenhouse gas emissions.