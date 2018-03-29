BC Ferries passenger loads began to climb today and are expected to remain high throughout tomorrow) as people fan out for the Easter long weekend.

Tessa Humphries says it is difficult to predict what this particular weekend might bring as far as volumes at certain times of the day, but it will be busy……

As for any promotions, if motorists want to save a little cash, early morning and late evening sailings will cost a little less.

On Sunday, new ferry fares will come into effect and some users will get a break when some fares for minor routes are rolled back 15 per cent.