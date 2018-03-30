ICBC is asking drivers to slow down and avoid distractions on this Easter long weekend.

Carolyne Robinson says even though winter is now over, road conditions can still be challenging at this time of the year with unpredictable weather…….

She adds, when the weather is nice there may be more pedestrians, cyclists and motorcylists on the roads to watch our for too.

And, in the springtime, wildlife may head to the ditches to graze, so motorists should ensure they have enough time to react if the animal darts out into traffic.

On average, 78 people are injured in 310 crashes every year on Vancouver Island over the Easter long weekend.