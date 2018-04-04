The new extreme weather shelter in Ladysmith helped get a record number of cold, homeless people, into a warm place for the night.

President of the Ladysmith Resource Centre Association, Marsh Stevens says, looking at bed nights, it was well used……

Stevens says the new location of the shelter, being more central, helped a lot this year and the people running the shelter have done a good job of building trust with the homeless.

He describes the guest night numbers as a surprise, telling, and says they speak to some issues in the community.