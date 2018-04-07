Cowichan Tribes is hosting the B.C. First Nations Elders Gathering this summer.

This is the 42nd year the gathering has been held, and just the second time Cowichan Tribes has served as the hosts.

Chief William Seymour says there is a lot of legwork that goes into hosting an event of this magnitude.

This gathering is expected to attract up to five thousand participants, including more than 25 hundred elders and their caregivers.

Seymour says this gathering is significant for a number of reasons.

The gathering is scheduled from July 10-12.

Local elders put in an application to host this gathering in 2017 and won the bid.

Volunteers are required for this event and anyone interested in helping out can call the band office at 1-877-732-2002, visit cowichantribes.com or go to the band office at 6760 Allenby Road in Duncan.