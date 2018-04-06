The Mill Bay R-C-M SAR team will be hosting a Boat Naming Ceremony tomorrow (Sat, 11:30 am).

The vessel, used by the team will be named in honour of Victor Lironi.

In the 1980’s, Lironi played a leading role in the creation of Mill Bay’s volunteer marine search and rescue station.

The Mill Bay marine search and rescue station eventually became one of 38 units along the BC coast, whose volunteer members, numbering 1200, respond to 40 percent of all West Coast marine search and rescue incidents on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard.

The event starts at 11:30 at the Mill Bay, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station office located at the back of the Brentwood School.