A cash injection from the province will allow Vancouver Island University to update some obsolete equipment.

VIU’s dean of trades, Glynis Steen says it means students will be working on some of the newest equipment out there……

Steen says some of the 310,000 dollars will be spent on a new electronic truckĀ and H-VAC simulator for the heavy mechanic program.

Steen says the items are not everything that’s needed but it helps to be able to tick some equipment needs off the list.