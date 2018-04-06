It’s the day business owners look forward to every year, as the 2018 Black Tie Awards will be handed out Saturday.
There are eight categories and 24 award finalists and the winners will be announced at Brentwood College School.
The banquet runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The categories are as follows:
Customer Service:
Elly Ruge, Cowichan Auto Repair
The Team, Dobson’s Glass
Simon Young, Monkey Bar Gym
Business Achievement 1-10 Employees:
Brad and Leah Boisvert, C.U.R.E. Artisan Meat, and Cheese
Terry Raven, Polts, and Paraphernalia
Aly Tomlin, Ralf Rosenke and Morgan Moreira, Riot Brewing Company
Business Achievement 11-19 Employees:
Paul Brunner, Bailey Williamson and Jenny Garlini, Blue Grouse Winery
David Kulhawy, Mastercraft Flooring
Taiji Team, Taiji Brand Group
Business Achievement 20+:
Debra and Don McMurray, Arbutus Farms Fresh Deli Foods
Gary Powers, Promac Manufacturing Limited
Kate and Geoff Cram, Susan Mcdonald and Robert Hutchins, The Old Town Bakery
Art in Business:
Tom Smith and Steve Thorpe-Doubble, B.C. Marble Products Limited
Dana Van Cleave, Island Gem, and Bead Supply
Lorraine A. Blake, Steps Ahead Dance
Volunteer of the Year:
Volunteer Team, Crime Prevention Programs, and Services
Judy L. Braydon, Cowichan Valley Arts Council, Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society
Anne Balding and Claudia Roland, Meals on the Ground
Green Business:
John and Katy Ehrlich, Alderlea Farm Cafe
Jackie Kitzler, Island Java Bag
Cristen DeCarolis, Pizzeria Prima Strada
Young Entrepreneur:
Mike and Robin Nierychlo, Emandare Vineyard
Vicky Gamble, Stephanie James, and Christina Hoffman, Forte School of Music
Ian Smith, Victory Barber, and Brand North