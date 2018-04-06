It’s the day business owners look forward to every year, as the 2018 Black Tie Awards will be handed out Saturday.

There are eight categories and 24 award finalists and the winners will be announced at Brentwood College School.

The banquet runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The categories are as follows:

Customer Service:

Elly Ruge, Cowichan Auto Repair

The Team, Dobson’s Glass

Simon Young, Monkey Bar Gym

Business Achievement 1-10 Employees:

Brad and Leah Boisvert, C.U.R.E. Artisan Meat, and Cheese

Terry Raven, Polts, and Paraphernalia

Aly Tomlin, Ralf Rosenke and Morgan Moreira, Riot Brewing Company

Business Achievement 11-19 Employees:

Paul Brunner, Bailey Williamson and Jenny Garlini, Blue Grouse Winery

David Kulhawy, Mastercraft Flooring

Taiji Team, Taiji Brand Group

Business Achievement 20+:

Debra and Don McMurray, Arbutus Farms Fresh Deli Foods

Gary Powers, Promac Manufacturing Limited

Kate and Geoff Cram, Susan Mcdonald and Robert Hutchins, The Old Town Bakery

Art in Business:

Tom Smith and Steve Thorpe-Doubble, B.C. Marble Products Limited

Dana Van Cleave, Island Gem, and Bead Supply

Lorraine A. Blake, Steps Ahead Dance

Volunteer of the Year:

Volunteer Team, Crime Prevention Programs, and Services

Judy L. Braydon, Cowichan Valley Arts Council, Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society

Anne Balding and Claudia Roland, Meals on the Ground

Green Business:

John and Katy Ehrlich, Alderlea Farm Cafe

Jackie Kitzler, Island Java Bag

Cristen DeCarolis, Pizzeria Prima Strada

Young Entrepreneur:

Mike and Robin Nierychlo, Emandare Vineyard

Vicky Gamble, Stephanie James, and Christina Hoffman, Forte School of Music

Ian Smith, Victory Barber, and Brand North