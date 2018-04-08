Smoking regulations near doors and windows may change within the City of Duncan.

The existing Smoking Regulation Bylaw went into effect in 2012 and stated that people who were smoking near doorways needed to stay three metres away from those areas.

However, Chief Administrative Officer, Peter de Verteuil says staff is drafting a bylaw where that distance would grow from three to seven metres and include the smoking of marijuana.

de Verteuil says the new bylaw would only ban smoking in these designated areas.

The bylaw will be presented at an upcoming Duncan City Council meeting, however, it’s more likely going to happen in May and depends on the status of a similar bylaw at the C.V.R.D.

de Verteuil says Downtown Duncan’s Business Improvement Area Society has expressed support of this amendment.