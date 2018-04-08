The Somenos Marsh and its inhabitants will be on full display once a viewing tower is built.

The marsh is home to birds, beavers, and other wildlife.

Elizabeth Bailey, the Program Manager with the Somenos Marsh Wildlife Society says the tower will provide a birds-eye view of the marsh and nearby Somenos Lake.

Bailey says the tower will provide some great educational opportunities, along with the chance to see one of the areas part-time residents.

Bailey says construction on the viewing tower hasn’t started, but the addition to the marsh is expected to be completed by the end of spring.