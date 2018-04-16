The B.C. Summer Games is coming to the Cowichan Valley in mid-July, but the torch-lighting ceremony is set for Thursday, April 19.

Along with the lighting of the iconic torch, the event marks a significant milestone as the torch-lighting marks one hundred days until the games come to the region.

Summer Games Cowichan President, Jennifer Woike says the line-up of entertainers is in place and organizers are expecting a lot of people.

Woike says four people will light the torch.

Brooklyn Stobbe, Jenny Scholefield, Bill Keserich, and Richard Peters will light the torch.

The entertainers who are performing include Jesse Roper, Victoria youth poet laureate Maita Cienska, and the Tzinquaw dancers.