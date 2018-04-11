RCMP are looking for witnesses after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Beverly Street this afternoon (Wed).

It happened around 2 at the intersection near Starbucks and Great Canadian Oil Change.

Police won’t release any information as to the condition of the pedestrian, except to say the victim was taken to Cowichan District Hospital.

If you have any further information regarding the incident, contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at cowichancrimestoppers.com; you can TEXT a tip by typing COWICHAN plus your tip to 274637, or call 1-800-222-8477.