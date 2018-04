The Municipality of North Cowichan is conducting water main flushing work effecting south end water users, starting on April 14.

While the flushing work is underway, users may experience chlorine odour and flavour, along with short periods of low water pressure and discolouration.

The purpose of this project is to maintain water quality, as water mains can deteriorate without regular maintenance.

This water flushing project runs until May 25.