Duncan’s business corridor cuts through the community on the Trans-Canada Highway and work on a feasibility study is underway.

The study is meant to determine whether or not area businesses and landlords in the corridor have an interest in organizing an association or group that represents all owners and landlords in the business corridor.

Cathy Robertson with Community Futures says the City of Duncan is a key stakeholder and hearing the concerns of business owners and landlords is one key piece of this study.

Robertson says the study is in the early stages.

The Duncan Corridor Business Improvement Feasibility Study is expected to be completed by the end of July.