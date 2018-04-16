Last month, I am Woman, Hear Me Laff came to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre and raised more than three thousand dollars for a local non-profit group.
In total, more than $3,200 dollars was raised for the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society and C.W.A.V. Executive Director Jane Sterk says these funds are going to the areas that need a boost.
The Teen Healthy Relationships program is meant to provide youth with skills and resources to ensure they form healthy relationships.
It’s meant for youth who are at the age where they start to date and enter into intimate relationships.
Sterk says the I am Woman, Hear me Laff fundraiser, now three years old, is exciting.
Since the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre and Cowichan Women Against Violence Society partnered in 2011 more than $22,000 dollars has been raised for the local society.