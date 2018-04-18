Queen Margaret’s School will soon be turning 100 years old and the organization is setting the table for the next 100 years.

Beginning this fall the School will move to be completely co-ed right through to Grade 12.

Currently, only girls can attend from Grade 8 through to Grade 12, boys graduating Grade 7 had to move to another school, but spokesperson Hayley Picard says that’s going to change…..

Picard says not only will the enrolment change this fall, but the curriculum is changing too….. //www.mycowichanvalleynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/picard-2.wav

Picard says the academic program is being redesigned in keeping with the new BC Curriculum and programming strategies will include a focus on innovative and entrepreneurial thinking and equine facilitated leadership.