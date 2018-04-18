The first shovel of dirt has been turned on a 15 million project that will expand the Nanaimo Airport Air Terminal Building by 2020.

Mike Hooper, President and CEO says it will more than double the footprint of the facility……

More space in the security area will mean the screening will speed up from 100 passengers an hour to 200 and eventually reach 1,000 per hour.

The departure lounge will grow by more than double the current number to allow seating for 320 travellers.

The Nanaimo Airport has set records for passenger volume for eight consecutive years and more than 390,000 people are expected to pass through the gates in 2018.