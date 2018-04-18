An affordable housing project in Ladysmith is moving forward but the demolition of the old Anglican Church on Buller Street won’t be happening anytime soon.

The 20,000 square foot property was purchased by the Ladysmith Resource Centre Association early last year.

President Marsh Stevens says the plan is to demolish the old church and build some affordable housing on the site.

He says plot and topographical surveys have been done and an architect has been contracted, however, there’s lots to do yet…..

Stevens says it won’t be modular housing going on the site, but rather, something custom built that fits into the community.

He expects a needs assessment, public consultation, and government priorities will determine what, ultimately, gets built.