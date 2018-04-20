The U.S. Department of Commerce has imposed a preliminary anti-dumping duty of just over 22 per cent on Catalyst Paper’s newsprint paper exports to the U.S. With a 6 per cent preliminary countervailing duty already in place, Catalyst Paper is now facing combined duties of more than 28 per cent.

The Premier, Geen Party leader Andrew Weaver, opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson, representatives from Catalyst, local MLAs, mayors and representatives from Unifor, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology and Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development met to hear first-hand the impact of the case yesterday (Thurs).

Nanaimo/North Cowichan MLA, Doug Routley says they talked about how to best work together to protect the workers that depend on this industry…..

Routley is urging residents to write to their MP and the Prime Minister to express support for Catalyst.

He says everyone is confident, in the long run, the challenge to the tariffs will be successful, but it’s going to be a “long run” before a decision is made.