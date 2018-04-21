The take-home test to screen for colon cancer, called FIT, is showing a higher rate of positive results than is typical.

Dr. Jim Cupples, with the BC Agency for Pathology and Laboratory Medicine says the normal postive is between 15 and 17 per cent but that number is up around 22 per cent.

Cupples says the testing will continue as the bugs are worked out, but it means more people will be sent for follow-up colonoscopies……

Cupples says it’s not uncommon for people, once they turn 50, to go for routine colonoscopies to screen for colon cancer.