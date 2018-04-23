International students, attending Canadian universities, can pay up to three times more in tuition than a student considered “domestic”.

Vancouver Island University’s Board of Governors has determined, for some Indigenous people living in other countries, that’s not fair, especially when they are a voting member of a First Nation in Canada.

Dr. Ralph Nilson, President and Vice-Chancellor of VIU says from here on in, those individuals will be considered “domestic” students…..

The new approach is a result of discussions VIU has had with Indigenous communities in the regions the University serves, including the Nanaimo, Cowichan and Powell River campuses.