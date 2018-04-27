43 construction workers died in B.C. in 2017.

In all 158 workers died as a result of their work last year.

Tomorrow (Sat) is the National Day of Mourning.

Ellen Oxman of the Nanaimo/Duncan and District Labour Council says employers need to do their part to keep workers safe and that’s a national campaign coming from the Canadian Labour Congress…….

There was one work related death in the Cowichan Valley in 2017.

The Nanaimo/Duncan and District Labour Council will be hosting an event in Lake Cowichan at the Forest Workers Memorial Park beginning at 10 tomorrow (Sat).