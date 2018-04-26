The Cowichan Capitals Spring Camp is in the books and another invite-only camp opens in one month.

New Head Coach and General Manager Mike Vandekamp says no job is safe and the spring camp gave hockey staff a chance to evaluate guys who are B.C.H.L. ready now and others who have a lot of potential in the future.

That camp saw more than one hundred players show their stuff, but because new Head Coach and General Manager Mike Vandekamp doesn’t know a lot about the returning guys, he says another camp is important.

With all 23 roster spots available, Vandekamp says all of the eligible returnees are going to join prospects and offseason acquisitions at a camp next month.

The camp is set for Oceanside Place in Parksville, running on May 26 and 27.