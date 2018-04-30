The R.C.M.P.’s Annual Performance Plan is completed and six priorities have come out of the consultation process.

R.C.M.P. consulted with community leaders, government officials and had internal consultations with officers and those meetings helped shape the plan.

North Cowichan/Duncan Staff Sergeant Chris Swain says some of those priorities include visibility, reducing violent crime and both enforcement and education surrounding substance abuse.

Other priorities moving forward include enhancing road and traffic safety, maintaining and building on relations with local First Nations groups and the reduction of property crimes.