By the lack of interest shown by taxpayers at a meeting of the Mill Bay Fire Improvement District it appears a mandate has been given to go ahead and explore the idea of a paid firefighter shift.

Chairman of the Board, David Slade says the meeting to discuss a lack of volunteers for the department was sparsly attended.

He says it could mean a 75 to 100 dollar per year increase in the property tax bill for ratepayers in Mill Bay, Cobble Hill and some residents of Shawnigan Lake…..

Slade says, with 400 call-outs last year, the Mill Bay Hall is getting too busy to operate with volunteers alone….

He says, he’s been told it’s best to avoid a mix of paid and volunteer firefighters, but there’s really no other options.