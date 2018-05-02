The province has announced it will fund an additional 40 engineering diploma and certificate seats at Vancouver Island University.

20 spaces for the one-year certificate and the two-year diploma will become available in 2019 and that will ramp up to 40 spaces in 2020.

Leonard Krog, MLA for Nanaimo says the funding will allow for tech talent to be trained locally and that will help support of the growth of tech industries on Vancouver Island…….

The diploma program will provide students with specific and practical employment skills, with an emphasis on design and fabrication processes.

The new, two-year diploma program will target students who want to work in the local tech sector and don’t want to continue immediately to a full engineering degree.